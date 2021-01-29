Optas LLC Sells 641 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optas LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

