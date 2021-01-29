Optas LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. 106,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

