Optas LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,957,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.66. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61.

