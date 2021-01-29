Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.15. 852,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 673,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

