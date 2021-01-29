Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.66. 407,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

