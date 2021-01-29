Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.53. Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 10,683,539 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

About Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.