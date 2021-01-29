Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $206,008.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $340,285.33.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. Oragenics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

