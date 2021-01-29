Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $91,521.56 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $91,521.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

