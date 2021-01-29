Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 11.6% Following Insider Selling

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.93. 17,536,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 53,004,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Specifically, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Oragenics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.