O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,436,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $432.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.