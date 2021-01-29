O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $428.00 and last traded at $428.37. Approximately 1,529,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 659,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

