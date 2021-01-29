Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Down 81.5% in January

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BPSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,420,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,915. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc engages in health care industry. It focuses on supplying products and services related to the growing field of regenerative anti-aging medicine. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally-based research and development activities.

