ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 121,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

