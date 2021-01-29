Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OBNK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

