Origin Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

