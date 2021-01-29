Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

