Origin Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,889.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.00 million and $3,889.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00124268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00263822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

