Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $642,980.83 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $642,980.83 and approximately $523,838.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

