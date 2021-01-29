OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares dropped 7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 570,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 253,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Specifically, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,400. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

