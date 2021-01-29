Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.