Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

