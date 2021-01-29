Oxen (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Oxen has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $28,910.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.15 or 0.03907989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00392907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.01176484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00503138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00404071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00248379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Oxen Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,213,894 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.