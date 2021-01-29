PAC Global One Day Volume Hits $27,694.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $27,694.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020914 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,993,317,177 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.