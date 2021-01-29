Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $726,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

