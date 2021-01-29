Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.09.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

