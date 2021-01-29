Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $823,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

NYSE BIO opened at $566.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.