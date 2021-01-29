Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 21.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 51,665 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 17.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

