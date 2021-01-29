Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

