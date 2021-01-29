Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,998 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

