Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Plans $0.10 Annual Dividend

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Pacific Alliance Bank has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial banking products and services for businesses, client communities, related business owners, owner's families, and employees in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include SBA 7A loans; SBA 504 loans for professional practitioners, manufacturers, warehousing, production, distribution, imports, and others; and commercial loans, such as commercial real estate and construction loans, revolving lines of credit and loans for equipment, and revolving lines of credit for working capital, as well as commercial loans for manufacturers, export/importers, distributers, service industry companies, and investors.

