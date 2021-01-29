Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $328.21

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.21 and traded as low as $327.81. Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) shares last traded at $330.50, with a volume of 109,944 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.07. The stock has a market cap of £403.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

About Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

