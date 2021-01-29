Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PCFBY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

