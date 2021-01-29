Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 525.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

