Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 7.7%

Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 272,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 114,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$27.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

About Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, lithium, caesium, and tantalum deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties located in the Pilbara district in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

