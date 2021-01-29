PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.18. 1,185,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,090,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after buying an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 166,304 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.