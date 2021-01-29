Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 3,403,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,485,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

