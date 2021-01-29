Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of News stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

