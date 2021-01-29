Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,493 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.