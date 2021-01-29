Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 293.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

