Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,968 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 451,644 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 154,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

