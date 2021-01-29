Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $83,705.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

