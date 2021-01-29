Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $50.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

