Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.02

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 28784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.