Paul Luongo Sells 2,083 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36.

Shares of FSLY opened at $109.54 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

