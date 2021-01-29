Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

