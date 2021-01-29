Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,022. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

