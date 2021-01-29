Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $386.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

