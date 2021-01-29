PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 6.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.61. The stock had a trading volume of 299,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

