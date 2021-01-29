PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of PayPal by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.