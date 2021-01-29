PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Insiders acquired 29,893 shares of company stock valued at $313,066 over the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

